Ahmedabad: Before the much awaited IPL final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, a look at some records from the past clashes between the two teams. Gujarat and Rajasthan have battled it out against each other this year twice. A look at the top performers in those matches.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 24

With power packed performances from Lockie Ferguson (3/23), Yash Dayal (3/40), David Miller (31 off 14 balls) Gujarat overpowered Rajasthan in that match. However, the real deal was the all round performance from the skipper Hardik Pandya who scored unbeaten (87 off 52 balls) and (1/18) to take his side home by 37 runs.

For Rajasthan, only Jos Buttler displayed some brilliance with his quickfire half century (54 off 24) to keep his team afloat in an otherwise shoddy chase but to no avail.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Qualifier 1

This was a huge match for both the sides as the winner could reach the finals directly. Gujarat’s star players came to the party yet again as Hardik Pandya (40 off 27) and David Miller (68 off 38) led their team to a 7-wicket win. Rajasthan, batting first put up a huge target of 189 in 20 overs courtesy of a fighting fifty by Jos Buttler (89 off 56) and Sanju Samson’s attacking knock (47 off 26). Rashid Khan produced a tidy spell of 15 runs from 4 overs.

However, Miller and skipper Hardik batted sensibly and stitched an unbeaten partnership of 106 runs for the fourth wicket to take their side home with 3 balls to spare.