Ahmedabad: Seems like the party continued even after the match was over at the Narendra Modi stadium on Sunday – and why not! While Gujarat were over the moon after winning their maiden title in the first season itself, Rajasthan was not too unhappy after the kind of season they had. The Orange and the Purple Cap holders were from Rajasthan and they too partied late in the night.

Dhanashree Verma, who was present at the venue, shared pictures of the party that took place after the game. She shared two pictures on Instagram which feature Yuzvendra Chahal and Jos Buttler. Dhanashree had a heartwarming note for Buttler.

Dhanshree captioned the pics as: “The pink between the Orange & Purple. Words will not justify the amount of respect & love I have for @yuzi_chahal23 @josbuttler @josbuttler you’re a gentleman & the most amazing person. Will definitely miss our fun times & some serious life discussions haha. It’s true what we said to each other before departing: We didn’t get the cup but we definitely won many hearts. I feel so very blessed that I got the opportunity to create my little family. Sharing a few good moments from last night.”

While Jos Buttler ended with 863 runs at an average of 57.33 in 17 games, Chahal picked up 27 wickets at an average of 19.51 in 17 games. Buttler bagged the Orange Cap and Chahal picked up the Purple.