IPL Final LIVE Updates Build-up, Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

Two leaders, who are minefields of talent in their own right, one team that has made a mockery of all betting odds and the other trying to complete a cycle that started 15 summers back, IPL final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals is about this and much more.Also Read - IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony Date, Time, Guest List, Venue & Live Streaming Details

It is expected to be a mouthwatering contest as both sides are well-matched. But, the Titans would have the dge over Rajasthan as they have got the better of the Sanju Samson-led side twice in this season. Also Read - IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony LIVE Updates: Extravaganza To Begin At 6:30 PM IST

GT vs RR Probable Playing XI

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami Also Read - GT vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Final Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 8 PM IST May 29 Sunday

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy.

Live Updates

  • 4:23 PM IST

  • 4:06 PM IST

  • 3:27 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Final: Reports suggest it is going to be a colourful and a starry closing ceremony. Due to the Covid, opening or closing ceremonies did not take place in IPL over the last few seasons, so this event would be a way of celebrating the win over Covid.

  • 2:46 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Final: We are almost five hours away from the summit clash. The fans would be queuing up in large numbers outside the stadium today. The security has been beefed up to manage the crowd and the VVIPs who would be attending the event.

  • 2:33 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Final: It would also be an opportunity for Buttler to break Kohli’s record for most centuries in a single IPL season. Kohli and Buttler are on four. Can Butter do it?

  • 2:21 PM IST

  • 2:17 PM IST

  • 1:49 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Final: Without a doubt, a fresh strip would be used for the finale. And hence, it would be interesting to see how the pitch behaves. Will it be double-paced or conducive for stroke-making?

  • 1:35 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Final: Security outside the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad has been beefed up as VVIPs like the PM and the HM would be attending the event.

  • 1:14 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Final: Will Miller do it again tonight? He truly showed us during Qualifier 1 why he rated as one of the best T20 cricketers in the world. Rajasthan would most certainly have their plans against him this time.