IPL Final LIVE Updates Build-up, Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

Two leaders, who are minefields of talent in their own right, one team that has made a mockery of all betting odds and the other trying to complete a cycle that started 15 summers back, IPL final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals is about this and much more.Also Read - GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2022 Final: Rajasthan Royals Win Toss, Opt to Bat

It is expected to be a mouthwatering contest as both sides are well-matched. But, the Titans would have the dge over Rajasthan as they have got the better of the Sanju Samson-led side twice in this season. Also Read - IPL 2022: 'Friends Used To Call Me Ghajni' - Umran Malik Opens Up On How Life Changed After IPL

GT vs RR Probable Playing XI

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami Also Read - IPL 2022: Former 'Royal' Kamran Akmal Wants Rajasthan To Win GT vs RR Final, See Tweet

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy.

Live Updates

  • 7:34 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Final: Hardik speaks in Gujarati and fans cannot keep calm. It is an overwhelming feeling, he said at the toss. Hardik is surely a superstar here, like Dhoni is in Chennai.

  • 7:32 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Final: Rajasthan opt to bat as was expected. Rajasthan playing the same team. The noise is surreal as Hardik starts speaking in front of home crowd.

  • 7:14 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Final: After Ranveer, AR Rahman mesmerises the fans. The toss is going to take place in sometime. Do not go anywhere. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

  • 6:42 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Final: As expected, Ranveer Singh has set the stage on fire with his energetic performances on his hit numbers. The crowd is ecstatic at the Narendra Modi stadium. It just cannot be missed.

  • 6:35 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Final: IPL enters Guinness Book of World Record for the largest jersey. Ravi Shastri starts the ceremony with a heartwarming speech.

  • 6:31 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Final: Ranveer Singh has made a flambouyant entry at the Narendra Modi stadium as crowds flock in to watch the finale. Ravi Shastri kick starts IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony.

  • 6:16 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Final: David Miller: Hardik has been really good. He is backing his players all the time. Not many peoplr realise the hardwork you put in. There have been frustrations for me over the past two season, but this year has been different.

  • 6:09 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Final: Stay tuned to this space for the latest as the performers get ready to get started. Fans are trickling into the stadium for the spectacle,

  • 6:04 PM IST

  • 6:01 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Final: Will toss decide the fate of the game? Samson pointed out after the win against Bangalore about how important tosses are.