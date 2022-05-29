IPL Final LIVE Updates Build-up, Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

Two leaders, who are minefields of talent in their own right, one team that has made a mockery of all betting odds and the other trying to complete a cycle that started 15 summers back, IPL final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals is about this and much more.

It is expected to be a mouthwatering contest as both sides are well-matched. But, the Titans would have the dge over Rajasthan as they have got the better of the Sanju Samson-led side twice in this season.

GT vs RR Probable Playing XI

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy.

Live Updates

  • 2:46 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Final: We are almost five hours away from the summit clash. The fans would be queuing up in large numbers outside the stadium today. The security has been beefed up to manage the crowd and the VVIPs who would be attending the event.

  • 2:33 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Final: It would also be an opportunity for Buttler to break Kohli’s record for most centuries in a single IPL season. Kohli and Buttler are on four. Can Butter do it?

  • 2:21 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Final: Also, do not miss out on the Closing ceremony that is scheduled to start at 6 PM today. It is set to be a starry affair as AR Rahman, Ranveer Singh and Neeti Mohan would be performing.

  • 2:17 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Final: At 5 PM this evening, we will ask fans about how they feel about the match, the pulse and everything else. Set a reminder and make sure you shoot your questions.

  • 1:49 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Final: Without a doubt, a fresh strip would be used for the finale. And hence, it would be interesting to see how the pitch behaves. Will it be double-paced or conducive for stroke-making?

  • 1:35 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Final: Security outside the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad has been beefed up as VVIPs like the PM and the HM would be attending the event.

  • 1:14 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Final: Will Miller do it again tonight? He truly showed us during Qualifier 1 why he rated as one of the best T20 cricketers in the world. Rajasthan would most certainly have their plans against him this time.

  • 1:08 PM IST

    UPDATE: Jay Shah has confirmed to TOI that there would be no bio-bubbles for Indian cricketers after the IPL. They would have to pass a mandatory Covid test. This would come as a massive relief for players.

  • 1:06 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Final: Shubman Gill has done well in IPL 2022, Gujarat would hope he gets going when it matters most as that would help the side get a platform and a base to launch from. Gill would be a key player in today’s game.

  • 1:03 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Final: Hardik Pandya, who has received a lot of praise for the way he has led Gujarat, revealed that Ashish Nehra has got the best out of him.