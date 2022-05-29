IPL Final LIVE Updates Build-up, Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

Two leaders, who are minefields of talent in their own right, one team that has made a mockery of all betting odds and the other trying to complete a cycle that started 15 summers back, IPL final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals is about this and much more.Also Read - Michael Vaughan Suggests Virat Kohli to Take a Break After Poor Run of Form

It is expected to be a mouthwatering contest as both sides are well-matched. But, the Titans would have the dge over Rajasthan as they have got the better of the Sanju Samson-led side twice in this season. Also Read - IPL 2022 Final, Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals: Players To Avoid In Your Dream XI, Fantasy Tips

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami Also Read - IPL 2022: Vikram Solanki Reveals Reason Behind Hardik Pandya-Led Gujarat Titans' Success

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy.

    LIVE | IPL Final: Will Miller do it again tonight? He truly showed us during Qualifier 1 why he rated as one of the best T20 cricketers in the world. Rajasthan would most certainly have their plans against him this time.

    UPDATE: Jay Shah has confirmed to TOI that there would be no bio-bubbles for Indian cricketers after the IPL. They would have to pass a mandatory Covid test. This would come as a massive relief for players.

    LIVE | IPL Final: Shubman Gill has done well in IPL 2022, Gujarat would hope he gets going when it matters most as that would help the side get a platform and a base to launch from. Gill would be a key player in today’s game.

    LIVE | IPL Final: Hardik Pandya, who has received a lot of praise for the way he has led Gujarat, revealed that Ashish Nehra has got the best out of him.

    LIVE | IPL Final: Ahead of the final, Lasith Malinga has ushered praise on young Riyan Parag who faced the heat earlier in the week for his attitude on the field. This would really do his confidence a world of good.

    LIVE | IPL Final: Do you think the first-timers would be a little nervous against the first-time champs? All Gujarat need to do is enjoy their cricket like they have been and in all probability that would ensure the result goes their way.

    LIVE | IPL Final: Just to remind all fans, the match would start at 8 PM today and not 7:30 PM. Unlike Kolkata, in Ahmedabad – there are no chances of any rain. It would remain pretty dry unlike Kolkata – which was humid.

    LIVE | IPL Final: Considering it is the final and there would be scoreboard pressure, 170-180 could be a winning score at Motera tonight. Who are you rooting for?

    LIVE | IPL Final: We at India.com and CricketCountry would be doing a LIVE Facebook session with Super Fans of both the finalists. Join us at 5 PM IST today and shoot your questions.

    LIVE | IPL Final: Rashid Khan vs Jos Buttler would be one match-up to keep a close eye on. The GT spinner has dismissed the RR opener on four occasions, which means Rashid could be brought on early in the powerplays itself.