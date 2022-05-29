IPL Final LIVE Updates Build-up, Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

Two leaders, who are minefields of talent in their own right, one team that has made a mockery of all betting odds and the other trying to complete a cycle that started 15 summers back, IPL final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals is about this and much more.

It is expected to be a mouthwatering contest as both sides are well-matched. But, the Titans would have the dge over Rajasthan as they have got the better of the Sanju Samson-led side twice in this season.

GT vs RR Probable Playing XI

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy.

Live Updates

  • 12:00 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL Final: Rashid Khan vs Jos Buttler would be one match-up to keep a close eye on. The GT spinner has dismissed the RR opener on four occasions, which means Rashid could be brought on early in the powerplays itself.

  • 11:57 AM IST

    LIVE | IPL Final: Like Bangalore felt tired after the game in Kolkata, Rajasthan could feel the same kind of fatigue against Gujarat. Would be interesting to see if they have the gas to win it.

  • 11:55 AM IST

    LIVE | IPL Final: Toss would be extremely crucial in this game. After beating Bangalore, Samson admitted that tosses have been decisive in the outcome of the games in IPL 2022.

  • 11:41 AM IST

    LIVE | IPL Final: With the big boundaries at Motera, the spinners would be the key? It would be Chahal versus Rashid and it surely does not get better.

  • 11:38 AM IST

    LIVE | IPL Final: Who will steal the show on the night that matters – will it be Gujarat or Rajasthan? All to play for when the two sides meet.

  • 11:30 AM IST

    LIVE | IPL Final: Without a doubt, Gujarat would be firm favourites to win their maiden IPL title. They have got the better of Rajasthan on two occasions this season.

  • 11:28 AM IST

    LIVE | IPL Final: With both teams coming into this match on the back of a win, will there be any change to the playing 11 for GT and RR? It is unlikely Rajasthan would tinker with the winning combination, but Gujarat may get Lockie Fergusson for the summit clash in place of Alzarri Joseph.

  • 11:14 AM IST

    LIVE | IPL Final: Ahmedabad is already buzzing as they would watch their side play for the very first time at the venue. As per reports, over a lakh is expected at the Narendra Modi stadium today.

  • 11:13 AM IST

    LIVE | IPL Final: Hello and welcome to the best build-up of the IPL Final that takes place at Ahmedabad between Gujarat and Rajasthan. Who would have thought these would be the final two teams standing. But again, this is the beauty of IPL – the unpredictability.