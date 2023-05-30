Home

Sports

‘Never Bet Against MS Dhoni And CSK’, Ian Bishop Screams From The Commentary Box

‘Never Bet Against MS Dhoni And CSK’, Ian Bishop Screams From The Commentary Box

Chennai Super Kings' victory solidified their claim as the most successful franchise in the IPL to date.

CSK chased down 171 (DLS) off the final delivery against Gujarat Titans.

As Ravindra Jadeja hit the winning runs, Ian Bishop showcased his brilliance behind the microphone once again. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat the Gujarat Titans (GT) in an exhilarating IPL 2023 final that concluded late on Monday night in Ahmedabad and the best man for the job was calling it. The former West Indies fast bowler and renowned commentator delivered a captivating piece of commentary, embellishing CSK’s triumphant moments against the defending champions.

The footage was shared by former England batter Kevin Pietersen who too was present alongside Ravi Shastri and Ian Bishop.

You may like to read

Ian Bishop placed significant emphasis on the legendary MS Dhoni, cautioning against underestimating him and his formidable team right from the outset of his captivating voiceover. He commended the CSK franchise for clinching their fifth IPL title, a feat shared only with the Mumbai Indians (MI) as the joint highest in the history of the tournament.

Trending Now

Sharing the video, Kevin Pietersen wrote, “The call the finals moments of the IPL with two absolute legends in the comm box was a real privilege! What a game and what a finish! I mean…WOW! Congrats CSK and thank you to every single person that was involved in a record-breaking season on all fronts! Players, spectators and all the IPL staff can all give themselves a massive 3 cheers for producing 8 marvellous weeks!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Pietersen MBE (@kevinpietersen)



CSK’s victory solidified their claim as the most successful franchise in the IPL to date. Remarkably, they achieved their fifth championship in just two seasons less than their arch-rivals, Mumbai.

Ian Bishop, the perfect orator for the occasion, encapsulated the emotions of all CSK loyalists with his words, leaving a lasting impact through his commentary—a talent he has become renowned for, particularly following his legendary “Remember the name” declaration during the 2016 T20 World Cup final.

Even as Ravindra Jadeja clipped the last ball towards the fine leg boundary and won the title for CSK, the ground went berserk and the players stormed out onto the field.

In that electrifying moment, Bishop exclaimed, “Last ball… Ravindra Jadeja!!! Never bet against MS Dhoni and CSK. The TATA IPL champions of 2023 are CSK!!! for the fifth time. What an IPL it has been. One of the greatest ever!!”

CSK chased down 171 (DLS) off the final delivery to join Mumbai Indians as the side to have won the IPL 5 times.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES