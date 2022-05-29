Ahmedabad: When Gujarat Titans take on Rajasthan Royals in the much-awaited final in Ahmedabad on Sunday for the IPL final, eyes would be on Rashid Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal. The two leg-spinners have been the key for their side’s success throughout the season. Ahead of the final, Rashid lavished ultimate praise for Chahal as he reckoned the Indian was the best spinner going around. He said so because he believes Chahal has bowled well in Bangalore, which is a small ground.Also Read - IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony LIVE Streaming: When & Where to Watch

"Definitely, the way he performed for RCB and India, he is the best spinner. He bowled the tough overs for India and RCB, which is very difficult. He has played most of the matches in Bangalore, which is a smaller ground, and he showed his skills brilliantly," said Rashid on cricket.com.

The Afghanistan star also reckoned Ravi Bishnoi has the makings of becoming a great for India in the future.

"Bishnoi is a young talent. I've talked to him quite a few times. In the upcoming years, he will be a big star for India. If he trusts his skills and continues to back them up, he will definitely be a big bowler for India, he said on Bishnoi.

Without a doubt, Gujarat would start favourites as they have got the better of Rajasthan two times in the season. That would mean they would know the strategies of Rajasthan well. Also, what would help Gujarat is the fact that they would be playing at home in front of their fans.