Ahmedabad: After roughly two months of scintillating cricketing action, the two best teams will now lock horns against each other for the ultimate glory. As Gujarat Titans get ready to host Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium, the buzz has peaked. While fans are predicting is favourites to win, ex-India cricketer Suresh Raina reckoned the Titans would have the edge over Rajasthan in the summit clash.

The ex-CSK stalwart feels so because the Titans have had a rest for about 4-5 days after Qualifier 1. Raina said while speaking on Star Sports: "I think Gujarat Titans will have a slight edge over Rajasthan Royals in the finals because they've had a good rest of four-five days and also due to the tempo they've been in this season."

He added: "I believe RR cannot be taken lightly because they are looking in sublime form and if Jos Buttler fires for one last time in this season, then it will be a huge bonus for the team. So, it will be an epic clash. Also, the wicket has been brilliant here in Ahmedabad and we've seen a lot of strokes from the batters."

GT vs RR Probable Playing XI

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy.