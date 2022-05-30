Ahmedabad: A determined Gujarat Titans made their maiden IPL season an unforgettable one by clinching the 2022 title with a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in front of a roaring home crowd of 1,04,859 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.Also Read - Highlights | GT vs RR IPL 2022 Final: Gujarat Titans Beat Rajasthan Royals By 7 Wickets to Clinch Maiden IPL Title

By finishing off a chase of 131 with 11 balls remaining and defeating Rajasthan for the third time in IPL 2022, Gujarat have capped off a season where they exceeded everyone's pre-tournament expectations to become champions in their debut season of the competition.

.@gujarat_titans – The #TATAIPL 2022 Champions! 👏 👏 🏆 👍 The @hardikpandya7-led unit, in their maiden IPL season, clinch the title on their home ground – the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. 🙌🙌 @GCAMotera A round of applause for the spirited @rajasthanroyals! 👏 👏 #GTvRR pic.twitter.com/LfIpmP4m2f — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2022

Party kithhe karni ae hun, Nehra ji? Garbe de naal bhangra vi karange. BIG CONGRATULATIONS @gujarat_titans CHAMPIONS #IPL2022 Commendable play throughout the tournament. Kudos to the captain @hardikpandya7 and the team 👏 👏 Great innings at the big stage @ShubmanGill 👏 pic.twitter.com/2qWmDtIwnf — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 29, 2022

What a dream debut season for Gujarat Titans. @hardikpandya7 has been absolutely brilliant as a leader and player. This has been a fantastic IPL and great to see a new champion. Jos Buttler was in a league of his own and Rajasthan Royals can be proud of their season. #IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/dnTKOoAO4K — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 29, 2022

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals 130/9 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 39, Yashasvi Jaiswal 22; Hardik Pandya 3/17, R Sai Kishore 2/20) lost to Gujarat Titans 133/3 in 18.1 overs (Shubman Gill 45 not out, Hardik Pandya 34; Trent Boult 1/14, Yuzvendra Chahal 1/20) by seven wickets