Ahmedabad: A determined Gujarat Titans made their maiden IPL season an unforgettable one by clinching the 2022 title with a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in front of a roaring home crowd of 1,04,859 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.Also Read - Highlights | GT vs RR IPL 2022 Final: Gujarat Titans Beat Rajasthan Royals By 7 Wickets to Clinch Maiden IPL Title
By finishing off a chase of 131 with 11 balls remaining and defeating Rajasthan for the third time in IPL 2022, Gujarat have capped off a season where they exceeded everyone’s pre-tournament expectations to become champions in their debut season of the competition. Also Read - IPL 2022: Final Clash Between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals Attracts 104,859 Crowd, A New Record
Check out some of the best twitter reactions from Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022 Final Highlights GT vs RR, Recent Match Report
Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals 130/9 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 39, Yashasvi Jaiswal 22; Hardik Pandya 3/17, R Sai Kishore 2/20) lost to Gujarat Titans 133/3 in 18.1 overs (Shubman Gill 45 not out, Hardik Pandya 34; Trent Boult 1/14, Yuzvendra Chahal 1/20) by seven wickets