Ahmedabad: Things did not go as per plan for Ravichandran Ashwin during the IPL final on Sunday against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. Defending a low total, Ashwin was expected to to rise to the occasion being a senior bowler in the side – but that did not happen. The veteran spinner conceded 32 runs in three overs and did not pick up a wicket.

Following the loss, former India opener Virender Sehwag said Ashwin should have stuck to his stock delivery – that is the off-spinner.

Sehwag said on Cricbuzz: "Ashwin should have stuck with his off-spin deliveries, because it was troubling the batters. Instead, he bowled his carrom balls. There was even a rough patch formed by the end, that could have troubled Gill. He could have tried to dismiss Pandya as well like that. But, his mindset is different, tries for wickets with his variations."

Sehwag also said that the game could have been different had Shubman Gill’s catch been taken in the powerplays.

“It would have been better had RR taken one more wicket in the powerplay, they had created the pressure. The complexion of the game would have been different had Gill’s catch been taken. But it was sort of given that if GT play for 18-19 overs, they would chase this down, it was not a big target,” Sehwag said further.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals 130/9 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 39, Yashasvi Jaiswal 22; Hardik Pandya 3/17, R Sai Kishore 2/20) lost to Gujarat Titans 133/3 in 18.1 overs (Shubman Gill 45 not out, Hardik Pandya 34; Trent Boult 1/14, Yuzvendra Chahal 1/20) by seven wickets.