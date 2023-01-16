Smriti Mandhana To Harmanpreet Kaur: Here’s How Cricket Fraternity Reacted On Women’s IPL

Home

The BCCI had put out a tender document on January 3, asking for "reputed entities" to acquire the right to own and operate a team in Women's IPL, through a tender process.

New Delhi: Indian cricketers lavished praise on The Board Of Control For Cricket In India for the Women IPL 2023. Indian Premier League announced IPL for Women which will be played among five teams with the inaugural edition set to be played in March 2023.

The per-match-value is reportedly calculated for 22 matches per season across the first three years as the Women’s IPL is initially a five-team event. There is a possible increase to 34 matches from 2026 when the BCCI, based on the performance of the women’s IPL, could look at adding a sixth franchise.

Here is how Indian cricketers reacted after BCCI announced IPL for Women:

Today’s a day that every Indian women cricketer will remember. The #WIPL is finally taking shape. @BCCI, @JayShah and all those involved deserve huge praise. Women’s cricket will go to the next level with this global stage provided. Come on girls, it’s all yours for the taking! — Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) January 16, 2023

Huge congratulations to Viacom18 and @BCCI, @JayShah for a historic day in women’s cricket. Today marks a new era where our women cricketers will get the platform they deserve to thrive, excel and develop on the global stage. I’m sure you’ll be mesmerized by the talent we have! — Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) January 16, 2023

This is so heartening and a testimony to the credibility and growth of Women’s Cricket. Am so delighted. Hats off to @bcciwomen and all the best to @viacom18 https://t.co/KT3rsZ4da2 — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) January 16, 2023

The Women’s IPL will be a game-changer for women’s cricket and cricket in general. This development represents a significant milestone in that regard. Looking forward to an outstanding tournament. @BCCI, @BCCIWomen, @JayShah Sir. https://t.co/7kQ2vgPwRx — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) January 16, 2023

This is great news . Well done @JayShah and @BCCI Womens cricket for the win ❤️ https://t.co/zliWLNt4cA — DK (@DineshKarthik) January 16, 2023

Wonderful news for women’s cricket with @viacom18 winning the Women’s IPL media rights for the next five years for more than INR 950 crore.This is a huge shot in the arm for women’s cricket in India and I am sure it won’t be long before the talent pool swells considerably. @BCCI https://t.co/ZkoxdmYZzS — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 16, 2023

