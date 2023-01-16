Smriti Mandhana To Harmanpreet Kaur: Here’s How Cricket Fraternity Reacted On Women’s IPL

  • Home
The BCCI had put out a tender document on January 3, asking for "reputed entities" to acquire the right to own and operate a team in Women's IPL, through a tender process.

Published: January 16, 2023 6:41 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

New Delhi: Indian cricketers lavished praise on The Board Of Control For Cricket In India for the Women IPL 2023. Indian Premier League announced IPL for Women which will be played among five teams with the inaugural edition set to be played in March 2023.

The per-match-value is reportedly calculated for 22 matches per season across the first three years as the Women’s IPL is initially a five-team event. There is a possible increase to 34 matches from 2026 when the BCCI, based on the performance of the women’s IPL, could look at adding a sixth franchise.

Here is how Indian cricketers reacted after BCCI announced IPL for Women:

The BCCI had put out a tender document on January 3, asking for “reputed entities” to acquire the right to own and operate a team in Women’s IPL, through a tender process. It asked for interested parties to make a non-refundable payment of INR 5 lakh (USD 6000 approx.) by January 21 to claim the “invitation to tender” for the same.

Published Date: January 16, 2023 6:41 PM IST