Former Australia batsman David Hussey on Saturday was appointed chief mentor of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Former New Zealand pacer Kyle Mills will join the coaching staff as the team’s bowling coach.

Hussey comes in with a wealth of experience having played Twenty20 cricket all across the globe. In the IPL, he has represented KKR from 2008 to 2010. He has also featured for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

In his illustrious T20 career that ended in 2017, Hussey has played more than 250 matches.

Meanwhile, Mills, who has played more than 200 matches across formats for New Zealand, will join the coaching unit headed by former captain Brendon McCullum, who was recently appointed the head coach of Knight Riders. The 40-year-old pacer was the BlackCaps’ specialist bowler in the limited-overs format and finished as New Zealand’s second highest wicket-taker in ODIs.

“It’s great to welcome David Hussey and Kyle Mills to the Knight Riders Family,” Venky Mysore, CEO and MD of KKR, said.

“They bring a wealth of experience as professionals and are terrific individuals. We are confident that their contribution as part of the think tank of KKR, and to the KKR academy, will be invaluable.”