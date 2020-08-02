MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings were slated to reach UAE in the first week of August according to media reports to get accustomed to the conditions and clear the Standard Operations Procedure (SOP) early to get more time to prepare for the thirteenth season of the T20 league. But, they will have to change their plans after the outcome of the IPL Governing Council meeting today. Also Read - IPL 2020 Governing Council Meet: Top-10 Takeaways

It has been decided after the meeting today that all the franchises can travel to UAE only after August 26. This means CSK cannot leave for the UAE as per their initial plan as it has to be changed.

All eyes would be on former India skipper MS Dhoni's comeback to cricket after a gap of a year and a half. With all the talks surrounding his retirement, it would be interesting to see the kind of form he can strike. CSK – who emerged runner-up last year, would like to take it a step further and win their fourth IPL title.

“VIVO IPL 2020 will be played from 19th September and the final will be played on 10th November 2020. The 53-day tournament will witness 10-afternoon matches starting at 15:30 IST while the evening matches will start at 19:30 IST,” the BCCI said in a statement.

“The Governing Council also discussed the comprehensive Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), which will be finalised and published in due course, including the agencies to execute and deliver a bio-secure environment for safe and successful conduct of IPL 2020 Season,” the statement further added.