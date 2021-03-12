England and Wales Cricket Board managing director Ashely Giles has joined the bandwagon of people who credits IPL for English cricketers’ success. Giles said that the Indian Premier League has extremely beneficial for them as 12 of the 16 English players are part of the cash-rich league. Also Read - IND vs ENG: Eoin Morgan Claims England "Massively Benefitted" From "Priceless" IPL

Limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan also claimed the IPL helped in the development of English players during the 2019 World Cup campaign where they emerged victoriously. Also Read - IPL 2021: Sam Billings Recalls First Sighting of 'Unbelievable' Rishabh Pant, Asked Rahul Dravid Who is This Kid

“In my briefings with the players, I have encouraged players to think very carefully about what their programmes are. I have not directed them,” Giles told Sky Sports’ ‘The Hussain and Key Cricket Show’ Also Read - IPL 2021: Finn Allen Signs up With Royal Challengers Bangalore, Replaces Josh Philippe For Upcoming Season

“We aren’t forcing either way. The IPL isn’t going anywhere. It has extreme benefits to us. From this group here, I think, we have 12 of the 16 players going to the IPL.

Earlier this week, England’s star player Jos Buttler said that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had never asked him to skip the popular T20 event to be available for the Test series against New Zealand, which is set to clash with the final stages of the IPL.

“Years ago we found it very difficult for players to get into the IPL to experience that tournament. Now all of our players are in high demand and it’s probably the big reason why we are number one in world in both white-ball formats,” Giles said.

There are 12 England cricketers, some with million-dollar contracts, playing in the IPL. The players include Buttler, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer for Rajasthan Royals, Moeen Ali and Sam Curran for Chennai Super Kings, Tom Curran for Delhi Capitals and Dawid Malan for Punjab Kings.

The IPL is slated to begin from April 9 with the final scheduled to be played on May 30, while England’s opening Test against New Zealand begins on June 2.

“We have agreed for players to go to the IPL. Those two Test matches were arranged late, they didn’t form part of the original schedule.

“We had agreed with the players and with the IPL that the players would be available right through the tournament and if they got to the later stages, they would be able to participate,” Giles said.

“We haven’t reneged on that and I don’t think we should. We should stick to that, from a contractual point of view as much as anything.”

The former spinner, who played 54 Tests, 62 ODIs between 1997-2006, defended England’s much-criticised rotation policy, saying it is being done to keep players fresh ahead of the ICC World T20 and the Ashes, scheduled later this year.

“We’re trying to find a balance and get to a place where we can have sustainable success. We have two really important strategic objectives that we’re heading towards at the end of the year: the T20 World Cup and the Ashes.

“We’ve still got a lot left in us; we want to hold both white-ball trophies – that would be a fantastic effort for this team – and we want to win the Ashes back in Australia.”

Giles feels it is necessary to rest players to avoid burnout in an extremely tough year marred by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want to get to the Ashes and T20 World Cup with fit people – mentally and physically – and our biggest concern was, given the workloads, the schedule, that unless we were really proactive we wouldn’t be able to do that.

“I still think very much we can go to Australia and challenge. That’s still a big target of ours, and we know how tough that will be,” he said.