IPL Has Gayle-Storm, WPL has Hail-Storm: Aakash Chopra Praise Hayley Matthews After Match-Winning Show Against RCB

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians registered their second consecutive victory after beating Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing Women’s Premier League 2023 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Monday. A magnificent 143-run partnership between Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt helped MI thrash RCB by nine wickets in the fourth match of the ongoing tournament.

Hayley scalped three wickets to be the standout bowler in bundling out Bangalore for 155 in 18.4 overs, she led the chase from the front with 77 not out off 38 balls, hitting 13 fours and a six. Nat, on the other hand, was the perfect partner to Hayley by smashing 55 not out off 29 balls, including nine fours and a six.

Mumbai Indians, who won the first game by 143 runs against Gujarat Giants, now have four points from two matches with a net run rate (NRR) of 5.185.

Matthews yet again forged a defining partnership with England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt, with the two right-handed batters hammering the RCB bowlers all over the park to put on an unbeaten 114-run stand for the second wicket.

If Matthews produced an all-round show to help Mumbai Indians to their second win, the uncapped Saika Ishaque also impressed once again, grabbing two wickets and taking her tally in the tournament to six.

Cricket turned expert Aakash Chopra was pleased with the stellar show of Hayley Matthews and made a stunning comment while praising her. Chopra compared Matthews to Universe Boss Chris Gayle and said, ‘in IPL we saw a Gayle storm in WPL it is a Hail storm (Hayley Mathews)’.

Mumbai Indians will now play against Delhi Capitals on March 09, 2023 at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.