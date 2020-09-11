With about a week to go for the Indian Premier League, former India cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra has billed Delhi Capitals as one of the contenders to lift the crown. He also feels Shreyas Iyer will hit form and will be the player to watch out for. Also Read - IPL 2020 in UAE: MS Dhoni Hits Huge Six Out of The Ground, CSK Opener Murali Vijay in Awe | WATCH

“Delhi Capitals will be in the top four and are actually my title contenders. This could be their year if they play to their potential. Shreyas Iyer will their outstanding player in IPL 2020, he will score runs, do captaincy and make his team win,” he said on his Facebook page. Also Read - IPL 2020 in UAE: Brad Hogg Reckons Kings XI Punjab Will Finish Last

Chopra also went on to suggest the line-up. He feels Shikhar Dhawan should open with Prithvi Shaw. Iyer according to him should play at three, followed by Rishabh Pant at No 4. Also Read - IPL 2020: Dawid Malan Could be Suresh Raina's Replacement in CSK

“At No.1, I have kept Shikhar Dhawan. He came from SRH and has done well after joining Delhi. He has a carefree mindset these days and he is striking the ball well. At No.2, I have got Prithvi Shaw. Although they have Ajinkya Rahane as well and they might have thought of playing him, but will they want to play him ahead of Shaw. I feel Shaw will be an ideal choice to start with”, he said.

“At No.3, I have captain Shreyas Iyer. They have an unbelievable Indian batting depth, which makes Delhi Capitals special. At No.4, I have got Rishabh Pant. He can bat anywhere in the order, take the attack to the opposition and he scores a lot of runs,” he added.

IPL 13 is scheduled to start from September 19 when Mumbai Indians will start their title defense against rivals Chennai Super Kings. Three venues would be used for the tournament to minimise the travel of players amid the pandemic.