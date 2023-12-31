Home

‘IPL is Like Olympic Games’: Justin Langer After Joining Lucknow Super Giants As Coach

New Delhi: Former Australia coach Justin Langer compared Indian Premier League with the Olympics after joining the Lucknow Super Giants as the head coach for the upcoming season of the cash-rich league. LSG have parted ways with the old management including Andy Flower and Gautam Gambhir.

Gambhir has joined his old franchise Kolkata Knight Riders as the mentor for the upcoming season.

“Having sat with Ricky for so long and he talked about his time with the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. How much he loves the tournament. And Tom Moody, one of my best friends, he’s been so involved in the IPL and just to hear them talking about it,” Justin Langer said on a video uploaded by the LSG.

Justin Langer talks Lucknow, IPL, KL Rahul and lots more in his first interview as LSG Head Coach! 💙🙏 pic.twitter.com/boPtgANw8w — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) December 30, 2023

“The IPL is like the Olympic Games. It is so big. Every game is a spectacle, it is so well received, it is so well supported, not just at the stadiums, all through India and around the world. To have the opportunity to be a part of that is something I am very, very excited about,” he further added.

Langer also lavished praise on LSG skipper KL Rahul and Virat Kohli by recalling his stint while he was Australia coach.

“When I was an Australian coach and we had a series against India, I never used to relax until Virat Kohli and KL Rahul got out. Because he’s (Rahul) so dangerous player and he’s such a beautiful elegant looking player” Langer concluded.

LSG skipper KL Rahul was not at its best in the recently concluded IPL season, he left the tournament midway after getting injured in a clash against RCB. He scored 274 runs, including two half-centuries, at an average of 34.25 in nine matches.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.