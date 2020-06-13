Urging the International Cricket Council to take a call on the T20 World Cup, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal has said once that is finalised, one can start planning IPL, which has been postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic. Dhumal also spoke of the IPL in terms of its revenue and said the T20 tournament is not just about entertainment but also the business aspect of it. Also Read - BCCI Hoping to Stage IPL in September-October, Says Chairman Brijesh Patel

He also said the tournament will lift the mood of the country which is important at a stage like this.

"Yes, it will lift the mood of the country, for sure. Some people say that BCCI is just bothered about IPL for the money involved and criticise us, but no one is taking time out to understand the economics part of it," he said in an interview with the Indian Express.

Dhumal also said that IPL also employs a lot of people which is business. He also said the tournament will boost the economy in the country which has incurred losses during the lockdown.

“It’s not just about entertainment – it’s about the business it gets and the employment it generates across many sectors. It will boost the economy in many sectors which are dependent on our tournaments. And obviously, if IPL happens, player safety would be paramount,” he added.