Live Match Streaming Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021

Another battle of big-hitters is on the cards when KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings take on the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals, two line-ups dotted with expansive stroke-makers and in pursuit of a winning start to their IPL campaigns in Mumbai on Monday. Rajasthan will be banking heavily on their swashbuckling all-rounder Ben Stokes. Stokes will be keen to get some runs under his belt and so will be the likes of Englishman Jos Buttler and newly-appointed skipper Samson, who is a mine-field of talent. The Royals could opt to open with the highly-rated Yashasvi Jaiswal and Buttler. While Samson, who would be itching to prove a point, and Stokes would then form strong middle-order. If the four fire on all cylinders, they can pummel any attack into submission and Punjab would be no exception on the Wankhede track, which is usually batting-friendly. Also Read - IPL 2021: Sanjana Ganesan to Nashpreet Singh And Neroli Meadows, Hottest Anchors During T20 Tournament

On the other hand, Punjab boast of some hard-hitters like Rahul – 670 runs in 2020 season, Mayank Agarwal 424 runs in IPL 2020 – and Chris Gayle. Rahul and Agarwal formed a lethal opening combination in 2020 and would continue to open. They also have the likes of Englishman Dawid Malan, one of the finest T20 batsmen currently, hard-hitting Tamil Nadu batsman M Shahrukh Khan, and West Indian Nicholas Pooran. Also Read - RR vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips - Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Today's Probable XIs For T20 Match 4 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7.30 PM IST April 12 Monday

Live Match Streaming IPL 2021 Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings

When is Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 match?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 match will be played on Monday, April 12. Also Read - IPL 2021, RR vs PBKS Match 4 at Wankhede Stadium: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Predicted Playing XIs, Head to Head, Toss Timing, Squads For Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings

What are the timings of the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 match?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

Where is the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 match being played?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 match will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 match?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 match will be telecasted on the Star Sports network in India.

Where can you live stream the Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 match?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 match live streaming will be available on Disney Hotstar, JIOTV app for premium users.

What are the predicted XIs for Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 match?

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (C), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Liam Livingstone, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (C/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith, Ravi Bishnoi.

RR vs PBKS SQUADS

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (C), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Liam Livingstone, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman, Andrew Tye, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Manan Vohra, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Akash Singh.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (wk/C), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Prabhsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Mandeep Singh, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar.