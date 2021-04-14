Live Match Streaming Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021

Seeking to consolidate their position after a winning start, Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore will have their task cut out as they take on a determined Surnrisers Hyderabad in the VIVO IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday. While RCB began their campaign with a morale-boosting win over five-time defending champions Mumbai Indians at the same venue, the David Warner-led SRH lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in their tournament opener. Having put up a decent performance in the first game, RCB will be strengthened further when the immensely talented Devdutt Padikkal makes the team after his recovery from COVID-19. Padikkal has said he is now completely ready to play his part in the IPL and confident of replicating his stupendous domestic form in the ongoing league. Barring the trio of Kohli, de Villiers and Maxwell, RCB look thin on batting and that’s why Padikkal’s presence at the top is important for them. Also Read - Suresh Raina Brings A Lot of Experience in Chennai Super Kings Camp: Ajit Agarkar

Meanwhile as Sunrisers Hyderabad are concerned, both their openers Wriddhiman Saha and Warner failed to get going against KKR in the first game and will look to make up for that against RCB. The swashbuckling Warner has close to 600 runs against RCB and he will aim to add to that impressive tally. In the opening, SRH have the option of reuniting Warner with Jonny Bairstow, who made a fifty while batting in the middle-order against KKR alongside Manish Pandey, who made a 44-ball 61. Kane Williamson is unlikely to return on Wednesday as coach Trevor Bayliss had said the Kiwi would require some more time to regain full match fitness. Also Read - Live SRH vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Score and Today's Match Updates: Virat Kohli's Bangalore Look to Continue Momentum vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

When is Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 match?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 match will be played on Wednesday, April 14. Also Read - SRH vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Match 6 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7.30 PM IST April 14 Wednesday

What are the timings of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 match?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

Where is the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 match being played?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 match?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 match will be telecasted on Star Sports network in India.

Where can you live stream the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 match?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 match live streaming will be available on Disney Hotstar, JIOTV app for premium users.

What are the predicted XIs for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2021 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Holder, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

SRH vs RCB SQUADS

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), David Warner (C), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Mohammad Nabi, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Kane Williamson, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams.