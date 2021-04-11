Live Streaming Cricket Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021

With pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar back in their ranks, SunRisers Hyderabad will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the third match of the Indian Premier League at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday night. The Hyderabad franchise, though more powerful and well-rounded and having qualified for play-offs last year, have an inferior head-to-head record against their Kolkata counterparts. SRH have won just seven of the 19 encounters between them and have lost 12. However, man to man in all departments, they look far stronger than Eoin Morgan's KKR. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have put up several century partnerships for SRH. Bairstow has been in great form and is already warmed up after success in the recent limited-overs series against India.

The return of India pace bowler Bhuvneshwar will strengthen their bowling attack, which already has the likes of Rashid Khan, Jason Holder and T Natarajan. Bhuvneshwar missed a part of last year's IPL due to an injury. The right-arm pace bowler did well in the recent limited-overs series against England. The SRH pace attack as well as the spin attack will be a challenge for KKR who struggled with their batting in the last IPL season in the UAE. KKR's hard-hitting all-rounder Andre Russell failed to get going with the bat and that had a massive impact on their batting. A lot will depend on skipper Eoin Morgan, batsmen Shakib Al Hasan and Shubman Gill as well as Russell if KKR are to score big in the first match of the tournament against a strong SRH bowling line-up.

When is Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 match?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 match will be played on Sunday, April 11.

What are the timings of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 match?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

Where is the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 match being played?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 match?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 match?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 match live streaming will be available on Disney Hotstar, JIOTV app for premium users.

What are the predicted XIs for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.

SRH vs KKR SQUADS

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Vaibhav Arora.