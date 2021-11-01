Dubai: Following two heavy losses against Pakistan and New Zealand, it is time to figure out what went wrong for Virat Kohli and Co in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Team India – who were coming off an IPL season – were labelled as favourites by plaudits and fans and rightly so. The Indian side had players who were having good knowhow of the conditions and one felt they would cruise to the semis. But a semis berth now looks bleak for the Indian side.Also Read - Virender Sehwag Feels Hardik Pandya Bowling Was The Only Positive For Virat Kohli's Team India During NZ Game

Here are the five things we reckon went wrong: Also Read - IND vs NZ: Michael Vaughan Slams Virat Kohli-Led Team India After Loss vs New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2021, Calls Black Caps Best All Format Team

IPL Over International Cricket: One thing that is clear is IPL and international cricket cannot be compared. When a player represents an IPL team the emotions are way different from when he turns up for the national side. The pride in playing for the national side is more. And hence leaving England to participate in the IPL may be a thing Kohli and Co can ponder over. The IPL 2021’s intensity and schedule further added to the player fatigue, but players and the BCCI were keen on it, despite an important tournament like the World Cup is around the corner. Also Read - T20 World Cup 2021: How Can India Qualify For the Semi-Finals? Possible Scenarios

The Bio-Bubble Life: The players hardly got rest and life in a bio-bubble may seem exciting but it can get stifling for players and that seems to have been the case. The team has played non-stop cricket since the Australia tour. They have moved around in bubbles and that has not helped, clearly. One can sense that the players are feeling fatigued and hence BCCI failed to manage its players well.

Selection Blunders: Surely, there were selection worries. For starters, it was strange to see senior spinner Yuzvendra Chahal not picked in the squad. Also, Deepak Chahar – who is a specialist T20 bowler – was not picked. So yes, without a doubt – there were selection blunders.