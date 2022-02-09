New Delhi: The prospect of Amazon bidding for the digital and media rights is on the cards but whether or not they will take that decision is something that remains to be seen. According to several reports circulating in the media, it is learnt Amazon is still contemplating whether to go for it or not but if they do, it could give the other bidders a good run for their money and might even force them to shell out more than required.Also Read - IPL 2022 Mega Auction News Updates: PBKS, KKR and RCB Look to Fill Spot of a Captain

"The question is not whether Amazon has the money to submit a winning bid for IPL rights. The question is, do they find value? Because if they do, there is no stopping them," a top industry executive tracking IPL-related developments to TimesofIndia.

There can be multiple reasons why Amazon might not opt to go for the IPL media and digital rights including shelling out more than what the value of the product might be, considering the IPL bids over the years having a history of getting really competitive, especially with the rising popularity of the league.

“Amazon could hesitate in coming to the bidding table just to buy digital. Noy because they can’t compete with the other bidders but because any party submitting a consolidated bid – a sum of all parts – will always weigh heavily on any party looking to bid for an individual bucket,” the source added.

With several networks including global giants Disney Star Network and Reliance-Viacom 18 keeping a close tab on the development and keen to buy the television and digital telecast rights of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for four years, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expecting a windfall from the media rights deal ahead of the IPL 2022.