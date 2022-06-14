IPL Media Rights Auction 2023, DAY 3 HighlightsAlso Read - IPL Media Rights: ZEE Congratulates BCCI For Transparent Auction

The BCCI on Tuesday reaffirmed its status as a cricketing behemoth by securing one of the biggest broadcast deals in the history of the sport, fetching an eye-popping 48,390 crore (USD 6.20 billion) through IPL media rights for a five-year period, starting 2023.

While Disney Star retained their Indian sub-continent TV rights by paying Rs 23,575 crore (Rs 57.5 crore/game), the most sought-after India digital rights deal was acquired for Rs 20,500 crore by the Reliance-backed Viacom18, which also won the non-exclusive Package C by paying Rs 2991 crore more.

The deal for package A and B is for 410 matches across five years with 74 matches each in 2023 and 2024 and 84 each in 2025 and 2026. The 2027 edition will have 94 games. Package ‘D’ for overseas rights for various regions was bagged by Viacom and Times Internet.

Viacom18 entered the fray through a consortium which has former Star India head Uday Shankar (Bodhi Tree) and James Murdoch (Lupa Systems) in it.

Here are the Highlights of IPL media rights auction