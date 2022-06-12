IPL Media Rights Auction 2022 | New Delhi: The e-Auction for media rights of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the next five years, 2023-27, will take place today. on June 12. However, the process is a bit lengthy and the face of the final winner may not emerge for a few days. Irrespective of that, the nature of the event and the amount of money involved will keep the lovers of cricket on their toes. The e-Auction will most likely begin at 11 AM.Also Read - LIVE IPL Media Rights Auction 2022: Who Will Win the Battle Royale

IPL Media Rights Auction 2023-27: What’s the price?

According to reports, digital rights are worth Rs 33 crore per game. This sums up to a whopping Rs 12,210 crore for the tournament and Rs 2,442 for one year.

For TV, the base price is Rs 49 crore per match. The price of 5 years comes out to be around Rs 18,130 or Rs 3,626 crore per year.

For international broadcast, the price floor has been set at Rs 3 crore per game of Rs 1,100 in toto.

IPL Media Rights Auction 2022 Date

The e-auction will begin at 11 AM on June 12. The last day has not been fixed by the BCCI as the process may go on for days. However, this year the bidders can withdraw from the auction after a certain stage, unlike the closed bidding in 2017.

IPL Media Rights Auction Participants

The companies that will be competing for the rights are:

Star, for Disney+ Hotstar Zee Entertainment Enterprises Apple Inc Dream11 Sony Group Google Super Sport Reliance Viacom Sport18 Amazon will reportedly withdraw from the process.

How much money is BCCI expected to get?