Mumbai: Bollywood actress Preity Zinta has been associated with the IPL since its inception. Preity, who co-owns Punjab Kings, took to Twitter to hail BCCI. With the IPL Media Rights e-auction happening, IPL and BCCI is set to become richer. The Bollywood actress hailed BCCI for providing employment to many. She also claimed that the enormity of the league is making other sporting leagues look like dwarfs.

Waiting to hear the BCCI announce the new #Iplmediarights. What an incredible sports property #IPL has become! Employing thousands & entertaining billions across the globe,it’s dwarfing all other sports leagues by its incredible growth & it’s completely Made In India🇮🇳🙏 #ting pic.twitter.com/qiSNdcP2nk — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) June 14, 2022

Meanwhile, two different broadcasters won the TV (package A) and digital rights (package B) for the Indian subcontinent in the e-auction of the media rights for the Indian Premier League (IPL) cycle 2023 to 2027 in the second day of the auction on Monday.

As the e-auction, which began on Sunday moves to its third day on Tuesday, one of the biggest highlights was with 410 matches to be broadcasted in the five-year cycle, the total value per match for every IPL game is at INR 107.5 crore.

Tuesday might see the bidding of packages C and D being completed and could mean that the names of the winning companies be revealed officially by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).