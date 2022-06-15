New Delhi: Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights bid created a massive buzz among cricket fans for the money involved in the cash-rich league. the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) made a record in IPL Media Rights as it sold for a whopping Rs 48,390 crore ($6.2 billion) for the 2023-27 period. It means the Rights holder will have to pay 118.02 crores per match for the next five-year cycle.Also Read - IPL Enriching English Cricket - Fans React After Jonny Bairstow's Heroics at Trent Bridge During 2nd Test Between ENG-NZ

Disney-Star bagged Package A TV rights for the Indian subcontinent for Rs 23,575 crore. Disney-Star bagged Package A TV rights for the Indian subcontinent for Rs 23,575 crore. Viacom18 picked up Packages B and C and will pay the board Rs 23,758 crore. Viacom18 and Times shared Package D world rights for TV and digital for Rs 1,057 crore.

Memers flooded social media with hilarious memes for the money involved in IPL media rights and for the media organization that were involved in the bid. Here are some of the memes:

