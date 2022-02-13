Bengaluru: Day 1 of the IPL mega auctions was full of surprises for cricket fans around the world. Ishan Kishan and Deepak Chahar clinched the most eye-popping deals as India’s battle-hardened T20 exponents laughed their way to the bank on the opening day of IPL mega-auction where the franchises saved their highest bids for home-grown talent.Also Read - Aakash Chopra on Ravichandran Ashwin's Turnaround in T20 Cricket, Calls Team India Spinner's Performance Phenomenal

However, one of the most surprising buys at the auction table was Rajasthan Royals bidding for ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and eventually winning it for Rs. 5 crore. It is no secret that Ashwin shares a bitter rivalry with Royals' wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler. The moment Royals won the bid for Ashwin, twitter went into a frenzy with loads of memes.

However, Buttler and Ashwin shared cheeky responses between each other and it was a treat to watch for cricket fans. Ashwin in a video message, remarked how he was looking forward to share the dressing room with Buttler.

On the other hand, Jos Buttler also shared a video message through the official handle of Rajasthan Royals in which he said – “Hey Ash, Jos here. Don’t worry, I am inside the crease. Can’t wait to see you in pink for the Royals. Look forward to sharing a dressing room with you. Halla Bol.”

In the 2019 IPL, Ashwin, who was the captain for Kings XI Punjab, ran Buttler out at the non-striker’s end. What looked like a comfortable chase turned into a nightmare for the Royals, as Buttler’s wicket changed the complexion of game completely.