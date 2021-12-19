New Delhi: The Lucknow franchise owned by the RPSG franchise has roped in the likes of former Zimbabwe cricketer, Andy Flower as head coach and former World Cup winner with India and 2-time IPL winning captain with Kolkata Knight Riders, Gautam Gambhir as mentor for the Indian Premier League 2022 season.Also Read - Sourav Ganguly Likes Virat Kohli's Attitude But Criticizes His Fighting Nature

RP-Sanjiv Goenka won the bid for the Lucknow team for a whooping 70090 crore and has already started making an impact before the Mega Auction and former India international turned commentator, Aakash Chopra approves it.

"Lucknow franchise is making all the right moves…Flower as a coach. Gambhir as a mentor. Now, waiting for the draft picks," the former KKR batsman tweeted.

Lucknow franchise is making all the right moves…Flower as a coach. Gambhir as a mentor. Now, waiting for the draft picks. These three will make their season—

1. Rahul

2. Rashid

3. Ishan/Hardik #IPL2022 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 18, 2021

Chopra is now eagerly waiting for the draft picks during the Mega Auction and hopes the new IPL franchise will go after the likes of KL Rahul, Afghan leggy- Rashid Khan, Ishan Kishan or Hardik Pandya as primary Indian players.

KL Rahul has been heavily linked with the Lucknow team. He finished as one of the top run-getters of the previous season and yesterday he has been made Virat Kohli’s deputy in the red-ball cricket in India’s tour to South Africa. Hyderabad has surprisingly let go off Rashid Khan and now not only Lucknow but the other 9 franchises will definitely be fighting for the Afghan international. Former Mumbai Indians players- Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya will definitely force the bidders for high sum during the auction.