New Delhi: While fans would be eager to see the now-suspended Indian Premier League resume in UAE, franchises may be looking a little ahead. In 2022, the IPL mega auction would take place where franchises would be looking to identfy a new core, new combinations and a lot more. As per a report in the Times of India, each franchise can retain four players. The teams can either retain three Indian players and one overseas player or two domestic and two foriegn players.

The salaries of these four ratined players would be deducted.

"Some players may like the idea of not wanting to be retained and will want to head into the auction pool. That's because there's an increase in the salary purse and two new teams are being added. So, there'll be a rush to grab talent. Expect some leading Indian cricketers to forward their names for the auction," those tracking developments told TOI.

With BCCI looking to add two more franchises to the IPL family, it is reportedly believed that the purse of each team will also increase.

“We have not discussed the base price for the new teams formally as yet. IPL teams are a great investment and has given the initial investors great returns. My personal view is that it will be nothing less than 2000 Cr but I am again repeating myself nothing formally has been discussed in BCCI about the base price”, said a top BCCI official to TOI.

The mega auction was scheduled to be held in 2021, but that could not happen with a jam-packed schedule in place and of course the pandemic. The auction was rescheduled to 2022.

It would also be interesting to see the franchises that come on board of the IPL. Reports suggest that Kolkata-based RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group; the Adani group based in Ahmedabad; Hyderabad-based Aurobindo Pharma Ltd and the Torrent Group that is based in Gujarat have shown interest.