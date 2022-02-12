Bengaluru: IPL mega auctions were going smoothly until Britain’s Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed during IPL Mega Auction. As per reports, Edmeades is fine and the auctions proceedings have been paused for a while. Huge Edmeades who was in the middle of a bid of Sri Lankan player Wanindu Hasaranga, had a physical fall.Also Read - IPL Auction 2022 LIVE Updates, February 12: Focus on Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan in Post-Lunch Session

The moment Edmeades fell down, franchise owners got worried and started enquiring about his well being. Charu Sharma has been asked to take over the proceedings as the interim auctioneer.

Mr. Hugh Edmeades, the IPL Auctioneer, had an unfortunate fall due to Postural Hypotension during the IPL Auction this afternoon. The medical team attended to him immediately after the incident & he is stable. Mr. Charu Sharma will continue with the Auction proceedings today. pic.twitter.com/cQ6JbRjj1P — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 12, 2022

An early lunch has been taken and the proceedings for the auctions will be underway soon. Edmeades, who has conducted over 2700 auctions across the globe, primarily of cars including an Aston Martin used in a James Bond film, had Sri Lankan leg-spinner Hasaranga’s name under the hammer when he fell from his auction pedestal. He was immediately stretchered off for medical attention and it came to light that he had suffered the fall due to low blood pressure.

Till now, the IPL mega auction has seen several development since it has begun. Shreyas Iyer became the highest paid player among the marquee set with Kolkata Knight Riders clinching him for a whopping Rs 12.25 crore after an intense bidding war at the Indian Premier League auction here on Saturday.

India seamer Harshal Patel, who was IPL’s top wicket-taker last year, enjoyed a fantastic auction as Royal Challengers Bangalore retained him for Rs 10.75 crore. Some of the veteran India players like Shikhar Dhawan, bought for Rs 8.25 crore by Punjab Kings, and Mohammed Shami, gone for Rs 6.25 crore to new entrants Gujarat Titans, also enjoyed a good pay day.