Ahmedabad: Team India’s white ball captain Rohit Sharma was in a jovial mood in the press conference after the 3rd ODI in which team India blanked West Indies by 96 runs and took the series 3-0. Rohit also talked about the IPL mega auctions which are scheduled to happen on Saturday and Sunday at Bengaluru.Also Read - IPL Auction 2022 LIVE Updates, February 12: Ravi Ashwin Predicts Bidding War For Avesh Khan

Rohit revealed that all the players who have not been retained yet by their IPL franchises till now will be glued to the television sets. It is noteworthy that the Indian team will be playing a 3 match T20 series against West Indies in Kolkata. Rohit also said that he will be keeping his phone off during the auctions. Also Read - India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma Laughs Off Concerns Regarding Virat Kohli, Says Team Management Not Worried At All

“Everyone and all the guys who have not been retained will be glued to the TV, watching what is happening. I am certainly keeping my phone off.” Rohit quipped. Also Read - India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma Credits Middle-Order Batters For Victory, Says That's The Biggest Takeaway

The IPL 2022 auction will be held over two days on February 12 and 13 at Bengaluru. The auctions will start around 11 am IST. While Mumbai Indians (MI) retained Rohit ahead of the auction, many others in the squad for the West Indies series like Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur have gone back into the auctions.

This year’s auction will be the most competitive for the franchises as the purse for each team has been reduced due to prior retentions. A list of 600 players have been featured in this year’s IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru. With the addition of two new teams – the Gujarat Titans and the Lucknow Super Giants, 10 teams will be taking part in the event.