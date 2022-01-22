New Delhi: IPL mega auctions are not too far away and the preparations are already underway. Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI), in its latest press release, announced that a total of 1214 players have been registered till now. 896 Indian and 318 overseas players have registered this year. Some prominent names are missing this time, however, this year’s IPL has already garnered enough curiosity around the world.Also Read - IPL 2022: KL Rahul Will Emerge As a Phenomenal Leader, Says Sanjiv Goenka

The cash rich league provides franchises limited amount in order to bid for their favourites players for a contract of three years until the next auction. Here is a list of players who have fetched ridiculous amount in the auctions.

Virat Kohli – 17 cr

Former India captain has been the most expensive buy till now in the IPL with 17 crores under his name in 2018. Royal Challengers Bangalore is the only franchise Kohli has ever played for in his entire IPL career.

KL Rahul – 17 cr

India’s talismanic batter has been picked by the official team of Lucknow franchise owned by Sanjiv Goenka for a staggering 17 crores which is equivalent to Kohli’s price in 2018.

Chris Morris – 16.25 cr

South African all-rounder has been the most expensive overseas buy in IPL auction of 2021. With the price of 16.25 crore, Rajasthan Royals literally broke their money purse for the 34 year old player. On 11 January, 2021 Morris announced retirement from all forms of cricket.

Rohit Sharma – 16 cr

The Mumbai Indians skipper is literally the most dynamic opener in the history of IPL. With 16 crores as salary, Sharma continues to dominate the MI proceedings this year too.

5. Ravindra Jadeja – 16 cr

The star all rounder for CSK has been retained at a monumental price of 16 crore in the year 2021. His valuable contributions for India in last couple of years contributed to his meteoric rise.

MS Dhoni – 15 cr

CSK captain and former India player Dhoni has been integral to the franchise for a long time. Even at the age 40, Dhoni continue to remain the Most valuable player for CSK. In 2018 mega auctions, Dhoni received 15 crores as salary.

Rishabh Pant – 16 cr

Delhi Capitals have seen the rise of Pant as a player from a long time. They left no stone unturned to buy this charismatic player for a whopping 16 crore.

Kyle Jamieson – 15 cr

Jamieson has been the most expensive IPL player from New Zealand. Hugely talented bowling all rounder who can hit a long ball as well as knock the bails out with his swinging deliveries.

Rashid Khan – 15 cr

Former SRH player and incredible leg spin spinner, Rashid has been phenomenal in T20 format. The ability to pick up wickets at any stage with his terrific mix of googlies and leg spin, Rashid is an automatic pick in any team.

Yuvraj Singh – 16 cr

First player ever in T20 cricket to hit six sixes in an over, T20 world cup champion and 50 over world cup champion – All these achievements are achieved by one player – Swashbuckling left hander Yuvraj Singh.

