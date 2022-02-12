Bengaluru: IPL mega auctions have begin at full throttle as franchises have started bidding for the pool of players. One of the biggest franchise and 5 time IPL champion Chennai Super Kings have been struck to their old habits of going back to their old marquee players. In this year’s IPL mega auction, Chennai Super Kings have won the bids for Dwayne Bravo and Robin Uthappa.Also Read - Good Luck for IPL Mega Auction: Rohit Sharma Engages in Funny Banter With Yuzvendra Chahal | Watch Video

Chennai Super Kings didn’t go for many aggressive bids until MS Dhoni’s trusted lieutenant Dwayne Bravo came into the picture for Rs 4.40 crore and Robin Uthappa (for Rs 2 crore). Chennai also made some effort for Deepak Hooda but dropped it the moment aggressive bidding began. Also Read - IPL 2022 Mega Auction: From Raj Bawa to Dewald Brewis, A Look At Top U-19 Cricketers Who Can Start A Bidding War

Kasi Vishwanathan was full of praises for Bravo during a conversation between the break. Dwayne Bravo was elated to join the franchise back. Here is a video on social media.

Till now, Ishan Kishan (15.25 cr) and Shreyas Iyer (12.25 cr) have been the biggest buys of this year’s auction. India seamer Harshal Patel, who was IPL’s top wicket-taker last year, enjoyed a fantastic auction as Royal Challengers Bangalore retained him for Rs 10.75 crore.

Some of the veteran India players like Shikhar Dhawan, bought for Rs 8.25 crore by Punjab Kings, and Mohammed Shami, gone for Rs 6.25 crore to new entrants Gujarat Titans, also enjoyed a good pay day. Even Ravichandran Ashwin had no reason to complain as he earned a Rs 5 crore deal from Rajasthan Royals.