Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel has joined five-time Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians as a Talent Scout on Thursday. Parthiv announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday. The southpaw has shared great success as a player with Mumbai Indians during his 2015 to 2017. He also lifted the IPL trophy with MI in 2015 and 2017.

Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani welcomed Parthiv to the set-up said that the veteran cricketer understands the ideology and DNA of the franchise.

"I am delighted to have Parthiv joining us. We had the opportunity to pick his cricketing brain during his playing days at Mumbai Indians. I am very confident of his contribution to further enhance our scouting system with the depth of cricketing knowledge he possesses. Parthiv understands our ideology, the DNA of Mumbai Indians, and what we are trying to create at MI. We welcome Parthiv to our One Family," Akash Ambani said.

🗣 “@parthiv9 understands our ideology, the DNA of #MumbaiIndians and what we are trying to create at MI. We welcome him to our #OneFamily.” – Akash Ambani Read more 👇https://t.co/qGY6v7jH9u — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) December 10, 2020

During his illustrious IPL career, Parthiv represented several franchises and played a total of 139 IPL matches, scoring 2848 runs with the help of 13 half-centuries. The southpaw was part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore’s squad in IPL 2020, but he didn’t get the chance to showcase his talent in the UAE as the franchise preferred to use AB de Villiers as their first-choice keeper and Devdutt Padikkal as an opener.

Meanwhile, Parthiv expressed his gratitude towards Mumbai Indians for giving him the opportunity.

“I had enjoyed my cricket playing for Mumbai Indians, those momentous three years with the champion sides remain itched in my memory. It is time now to turn a new chapter in my life. I am excited, confident and thankful to the Mumbai Indians management for the opportunity presented to me,” said Patel, who played for MI between 2015 and 2017,” said Parthiv.

Patel made his international debut in 2002 and went on to play 25 Tests, 38 ODIs and two T20Is for India. He scored 1,706 runs across formats including 10 half-centuries. Besides, he took 93 catches and effected 19 stumpings as well.