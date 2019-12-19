West Indies left-handed fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell will salute the Kings XI Punjab in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 13 after he was snapped by KXIP for a huge Rs. 8.50 crore at the IPL 2020 Auction in Kolkata on Thursday.

Cottrell, with a base price of 50 lakh INR, triggered an intense bidding war between Rajasthan Royals and KXIP. Delhi Capitals entered the battle late, but were unable to beat the bid by Punjab.

Glenn Maxwell, who earlier was snapped by his former franchise KXIP for Rs. 10.75 crore saw his team-mate Nathan Coulter-Nile also enjoy a million-dollar payday at the auction as Mumbai Indians shelled out Rs 8 crore for the pacer.

India’s seasoned legspinner Piyush Chawla also had a huge pay day going for a mammoth Rs.6.75 crore to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from his base price of Rs.1 crore.

Another Indian pacer Jaydev Unadkat was bought back by his previous team Rajasthan Royals for Rs.3 crore.

Expectedly, as injuries plagued him last season, no franchise wished to take the risk with veteran South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn, who remained unsold at his base price of Rs. 2 core.

Other players who remained unsold were South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen (base price of 50 lakh), Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim (base price of 75 lakh), India wicketkeeper Naman Ojha (base price 50 lakh), Sri Lanka glovesman Kusal Perera (base price of 50 lakh), West Indies keeper Shai Hope (base price of 50 lakh), Mohit Sharma (base price of 50 lakh), Andrew Tye (base price at 1 crore) and Tim Southee (base price of 1 crore).