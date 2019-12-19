West Indies’ flamboyant batsman Shimron Hetmyer will be seen playing for Delhi Capitals after the side procured his services for a huge Rs. 7.75 crore at the IPL 2020 Auction in Kolkata on Thursday. Hetmyer, part of the touring West Indies squad to India, was rusty for Royal Challengers Bangalore last season, but looks confident this time specially with a century under his belt in the first ODI in Chennai.

Hetmyer, who had a base price of 50 lakh, was bought for 15.5 times his base price. He was also the highest run-scorer in the T20I series, scoring 120 runs in three matches at a strike-rate of 151.89.

Another Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood was sold to Chennai Super Kings at his base price of Rs.2 crore.

Meanwhile, Hetmyer’s West Indies compatriot Evin Lewis went unsold at his base price of Rs. 1 crore. Other players who went unsold were Manoj Tiwary (unsold from base price at 50 lakh), Colin Ingram (unsold from base price at 50 lakh), Martin Guptill (unsold from base price at 1 crore), Carlos Brathwaite (unsold from base price at 50 lakh), Marcus Stoinis (unsold from base price at 1 crore), Andile Phehlukwayo (unsold for base price at 50 lakh), Colin Munro (unsold for base price for 1 crore), Ben Cutting (unsold at 75 lakh), Anrich Nortje (unsold at 50 lakh), Barinder Sran (unsold at 50 lakh), Mark Wood (unsold at 50 lakh), Alzarri Joseph (unsold at 50 lakh), Mustafizur Rahman (unsold at 1 crore), Adam Milne (unsold at 50 lakh).

South Africa batsman David Miller was sold to RR for Rs. 75 lakh, while Saurabh Tiwary sold to MI for 50 lakh, Mitchell Marsh was snapped by Sunrisers Hyderabad for 2 crore and James Neesham sold to KXIP at 50 lakh.