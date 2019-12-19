Delhi Capitals pulled off a stunning trade deal ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) player auction. They brought onboard veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin from Kings XI Punjab and traded spinners Mayank Markande, Rahul Tewatia for India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane from Rajasthan Royals.

In the IPL 2020 Auction at Kolkata on Thursday, Delhi Capitals spent INR 18 crore 50 lakh from their available purse of INR 27.85 crore.

They spent INR 18 crore 50 lakh on West Indies’ batsman Shimron Hetmyer on whom they spent INR 7,75,00,000. Other players bought by RCB are Australia allrounder Marcus Stoinis (INR 4,80,00,000), Aussie wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey (INR 2,40,00,000), England batsman Jason Roy (INR 1,50,00,000), England allrounder Chris Woakes (INR 1,50,00,000), India fast bowler Mohit Sharma (INR 50,00,000), Mumbai pacer Tushar Deshpande (INR 20,00,000) and India allrounder Lalit Yadav (INR 20,00,000).

Ahead of the auction, Delhi Capitals released nine players ahead of the player auction which included the likes of Chris Morris, Colin Munro and Hanuma Vihari among others. They also let go of New Zealand pacer Trent Boult, who picked up five wickets in five games last season. Boult was traded to Mumbai Indians for Markande, who was later traded off to Rajasthan Royals.

Full Delhi Capitals squad: Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Jason Roy, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande