Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spent Rs. 21 crore 50 lakh at the mini IPL 2020 Auction in Kolkata on Thursday from their available purse of Rs. 27.90 crore. RCB, who had released as many as 12 players including South Africa’s ace speedster Dale Steyn and West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 Auction in Kolkata on Thursday, managed some good buys.

The Virat Kohli-led side had retained players including Karnataka’s in-form batsman Devdutt Padikkal, T20I star Shivam Dube and former Proteas captain AB De Villiers.

They spent INR 21 crore 50 lakh on South Africa allrounder Chris Morris, who was the most expensive buy at INR 10 crore. Australia allrounder Aaron Finch’s services was procured for INR 4 crore 40 lakh. RCB boosted their bowling department in Australia fast bowler Kane Richardson, who was bought INR for 4 crore. Sri Lanka allrounder Isuru Udana was snapped for his base price of INR 50 lakh, while Shahbaz Ahmed, Joshua Philippe and Pavan Deshpande were all bought for INR 20 lakh each.

RCB managed to buy back veteran South Africa pacer Dale Steyn for his base price of INR 2 crore.

Here’s how RCB spent their purse at the IPL 2020 Auction:

Christopher Morris – ₹10,00,00,000

Aaron Finch- ₹4,40,00,000

Kane Richardson – ₹4,00,00,000

Dale Steyn – ₹2,00,00,000

Isuru Udana – ₹50,00,000

Shahbaz Ahamad – ₹20,00,000

Joshua Philippe – ₹20,00,000

Pavan Deshpande – ₹20,00,000

For the IPL 2020 Auction, a total of 971 players — 713 Indian and 258 overseas cricketers —registered for the auction out of which 332 players will go under the hammer. The mini-auction will be just a one-day affair with 73 slots up for grabs for the eight franchises.

RCB current squad:

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kane Richardson, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande

Wicketkeepers: Parthiv Patel, Joshua Philippe, Shahbaz Ahamad