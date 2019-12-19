Glenn Maxwell triggered a huge two-way bidding war between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals, but finally after Australian T20I specialist was sold to his former club KXIP for a whopping Rs. 10.75 crore from his base price of Rs. 2 crore.

Meanwhile, England’s ODI captain Eoin Morgan too garnered interest particularly from Kolkata Knight Riders who managed to edge out Delhi Capitals and successfully snap him for Rs. 5.25 crore.

Australia’s big-hitting all-rounder Chris Lynn was bought for his base price of Rs 2 crore by defending champions Mumbai Indians. The seasoned Robin Uthappa was bagged by inaugural edition winners Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3 crore, but the Indian Test specialist duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihara went unsold.

Earlier, Maxwell had stepped away from cricket citing mental health issues during the T20I series against Sri Lanka in October before joining the pre-season camp of Melbourne Stars on Thursday and is leading the side in the ninth season of the Big Bash League.

While Maxwell made himself available for Australia’s tour to India, the all-rounder was not selected in the national squad while Marnus Labuschagne got his maiden call-up after some great show in the Test format.

Apart from the top-flight international stars, there will be some talented domestic players as well who could attract big bucks at the players’ auction. All the eight franchisees will be keen to bag some the likes of – Yashasvi Jaiswal, India U-19 captain Priyam Garg, R Sai Kishore, Rohan Kadam, Ishan Porel and Darshan Nalkande.

A total of 338 players are going under the hammer at the auction.