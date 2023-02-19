Home

IPL: Not Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni; Gautam Gambhir Picks Two Players he Would Have Wanted in His KKR Side

IPL: Gambhir may have surprised many by not picking Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni. The left-handed opener named Rohit Sharma and Yuvraj Singh as the two players.

Delhi: Gautam Gambhir is regarded as one of the best white-ball players to have represented India. Apart from excelling for the national side, Gambhir will also be remembered for leading the Kolkata Knight Riders side to two IPL titles. Recently, the former India cricketer was asked to name two players he would have wanted in his KKR side back then. Gambhir may have surprised many by not picking Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni. The left-handed opener named Rohit Sharma and Yuvraj Singh as the two players.

“It’s a difficult question, but the answer is very simple. If I have to pick two players, I have an easy answer. My first player would be Rohit Sharma, and second would be Yuvraj Singh. I didn’t need any other player apart from these two. I’m not saying we would be having a perfect team, but we would’ve won more than two titles (if we had these two players.),” Gambhir said on Star Sports.

“Rohit and I would open, Robin Uthappa at 3, Suryakumar Yadav at 4, Yuvraj at 5, Yusuf Pathan at 6 and Andre Russell at 7. You can imagine what a team that would have been. We tried our best to get Yuvraj, but that couldn’t happen,” said the former batter further.

The schedule for IPL 2023 is out. The 2023 IPL season is set to start on March 31 with Dhoni-led Chennai taking on defending champions Gujarat Titans. It is expected to be a mouthwatering start to the season. The opening game of the 2023 season will take place in Ahmedabad.

