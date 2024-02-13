Home

IPL or PSL? Kings XI Punjab’s Sikandar Raza Gives His VERDICT!

Sikander Raza also said that IPL and PSL attract full houses and adds to the popularity.

IPL over PSL for Sikander Raza

Mumbai: Ahead of the new season of the Indian Premier League, Zimbabwe cricketer Sikander Raza has claimed the Indian league is better than the Pakistan Super League. Raza, who is going to feature in IPL 2024 for Kings XI Punjab, reckoned it is the top international players who make IPL so special. He also said that IPL and PSL attract full houses and that adds to the popularity.

“I just think that the availability of all the players for one tournament makes IPL really special. In most of the matches we play, the crowd comes and supports their teams. That’s something that’s really different in IPL. The only other league when it comes to crowds that comes close to IPL is PSL. So, I think IPL definitely stands out with a couple of factors,” said Raza to Sports Now.

“IPL is by far the best league when it comes to PSL also. Like, it is much better than PSL. That’s what I’m trying to say. Yeah, I’m not a big fan of comparisons. But yes, it is. I think IPL is the biggest league on the planet,” Raza added.

Admitting that he is lucky to have been picked by KXIP, Raza said that he does not think he can ever repay their faith.

“IPL is such a big and global event that I am very grateful and blessed that Punjab picked me. And I don’t think I can ever repay their faith. I mean, they were the only team that raised the baton on the auction day. So, if they hadn’t done that, I don’t think I would have been part of IPL last year, let alone this year,” said Raza.

