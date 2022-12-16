IPL or PSL – Which is The Toughest League? Mohammed Rizwan Makes EXPLOSIVE Comment

IPL vs PSL: Claiming that PSL has taken the world by storm, Rizwan reckoned the Pakistan league is tougher than IPL.

'You ask any player around the world, they would say PSL is the toughest': Mohammad Rizwan makes explosive 'IPL' remark

Lahore: Time and again, there have been comparisons between IPL and PSL. While fans usually end up taking sides, which actually is the better league? Star Pakistan batter Mohammed Rizwan has weighed the two leagues and has passed his verdict. Claiming that PSL has taken the world by storm, Rizwan reckoned the Pakistan league is tougher than IPL. He also claimed most players from across the world would agree with his statement that PSL is the toughest league.

“Hamko pata hai ki PSL ne duniya ko hairaan kar diya hai. Shuru me baatein ho rahi thi ki PSL kaamyaab nahi hoga, but abhi hamein khud, as a player feel ho raha hai ki ye PSL ne kya dhoom macha di hai duniya me. Ham keh rahe hai ki IPL hai, but iss time duniya ke players se pucha jaye, jo yahan se khelke jaate hain, vo keh rahe hain ki duniya ki sabse tough league Pakistan ki hai. (PSL has stunned the entire world. There were talks earlier that PSL won’t be successful, but even us, as a player, have felt that PSL is a success. The IPL is there, but if you ask any player around the world who has played in the PSL, he would say that Pakistan’s league is the toughest in the world.),” Rizwan said during his interaction with reporters ahead of the draft.

Rizwan has been in good form lately. He was a key member of the Pakistan side which reached the final of the T20 World Cup in Australia.