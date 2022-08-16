New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) would like to forget their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign in a hurry. The sordid drama of how poorly they fared in something that the franchise and the players would quickly like to put behind them as they target IPL 2023. Finishing second from the bottom with 10 losses and just four wins wasn’t how it was planned, even in their worst nightmares. But for one player, the test was even more stern, as the losses percolated into something worse – loss of captaincy mid-season. Ravindra Jadeja could not have been too amused with this turn of events and that is beginning to show.Also Read - IPL 2023: MI, RCB And KKR - Teams That Would Eye Buying Ravindra Jadeja if CSK Part Ways

Jadeja's reported rift with CSK doesn't come as a surprise. What player worth his salt wants to be castigated and cast away, making it amply clear that he is not up to the job in hand.

It wasn't like CSK were completely wrong in their estimation. Jadeja did look a little out of sorts as captain, but Mahendra Singh Dhoni's surprise announcement barely days before the IPL began didn't really leave Jadeja with much time to ponder or prepare.

However, whatever his performance may have been as captain, he wasn’t the only one struggling. So, when CSK’s Dhoni fixation resurfaced after a few matches, the change in command was swift and uncompromising. Even here, we are sure Jadeja had little time to react.

Public humiliation isn’t something anyone takes well, least of all one of India’s cricketing superstars. Not to mention the long-term ramifications.

Look at the current Indian team. What do Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, the injured KL Rahul and even Sanju Samson and Mayank Agarwal, not always first choice, have in common? They are all IPL franchise captains.

Of the big names, the only ones who don’t lead sides are Virat Kohli, who quit the role just recently, and maybe Dinesh Karthik, who wasn’t a regular in the Indian side till recently.

And, of course, Jadeja.

No wonder the cricketer is sore. Not a great place to be, when you are rubbing shoulders with franchise captains, most of whom are junior to him.

Jadeja obviously won’t be captain if he goes to a franchise like Mumbai Indians. But with franchises like Royal Challengers Bangalore, who knows what may happen.

It may anyway do Jadeja good to see a new camp. He is a moody player, and environment and circumstances always play a big part for him. A change of scene may not be a bad thing for him after all.