New Delhi: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, and Rishabh were retained by respective franchises — Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals as BCCI unveiled the retention lists on Tuesday ahead of the IPL mega auction.

KL Rahul, Rashid Khan, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Kagiso Rabada are among the big names that haven't been retained by their franchises. The players — will now be in the pool from which the two new IPL teams, Ahmedabad and Lucknow, will have up to three picks each (2 Indians, 1 foreign).

Among foreign players, Glenn Maxwell, Jos Buttler, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, and Anrich Nortje were retained. Allrounder Kieron Pollard made the cut for Mumbai Indians whereas Moeen Ali was chosen over the likes of Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, and Dwayne Bravo at Chennai Super Kings.

Defending champions CSK retained captain Dhoni in their team as second retention behind all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja while Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad were the third and fourth retentions respectively.

Apart from captain Rohit, five-time champions Mumbai Indians decided to retain Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Kumar Yadav, and Kieron Pollard for the upcoming season of the IPL.

Out of the 27 retained players, eight are overseas and four are uncapped Indians. Each of the eight franchises used the Player Retention option with CSK, DC, KKR, and MI opting to retain 4 players each. RR, RCB, and SRH have retained 3 players each while PBKS) have retained 2. The PBKS thus have the highest salary purse available with INR 72 crore while Delhi Capitals have least at Rs 47.50 cr to be used at the mega auction.

The final retention list:

CSK: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad.

KKR: Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine.

SRH: Kane Williamson , Abdul Samad, Umran Malik.

MI: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard.

RCB: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj.

DC: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje.

RR: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

PBKS: Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh.

Inputs from IANS