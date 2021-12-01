New Delhi: Ahead of the big auction of the upcoming Indian Premier League program, eight existing IPL teams announced their final retentions on Tuesday. Although some of the biggest players, such as MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah were expected to be retained, there were several shocking exceptions, with a limit placed on four players per team.Also Read - IPL 2022: Retention Rules All You Need To Know | Six Pointers

With an INR 90 crore salary cap available at each major auction, eight franchises were eligible to retain up to 4 players with 3 Indians, 2 overseas players and 2 uncapped Indians.

Each of the eight franchises has used the Player Retention option and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Capitals (DC), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) have chosen to retain 4 players each.

Although Kohli and Dhoni are among the highest paid, they have received a cut in their earnings. Indian captain Kohli, who was retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore, was second on the list, at 15 crore. Meanwhile, Super Kings captain, MS Dhoni, who is likely to play his last season, has been retained by defending champions at 12 crore.

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson becomes the highest paid overseas player, retained at 14 crore with youngsters Abdul Samad and Umran Malik.

Highest earning IPL players after retention:

Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) – Rs. 16 crore

Rohit Sharma (MI) – Rs. 16 crore

Rishabh Pant (DC) – Rs. 16 crore

Virat Kohli (RCB) – Rs. 15 crore

Kane Williamson (SRH) – Rs. 14 crore

Sanju Samson (RR) – Rs. 14 crore

Mayank Agarwal (PBKS) – Rs. 12 crore

Jasprit Bumrah (MI) – Rs. 12 crore

Andre Russell (KKR) – Rs. 12 crore

MS Dhoni (CSK) – Rs. 12 crore

Glenn Maxwell (RCB) – Rs. 11 crore

Jos Buttler (RR) – Rs. 10 crore