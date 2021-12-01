New Delhi: Ahead of the big auction of the upcoming Indian Premier League program, eight existing IPL teams announced their final retentions on Tuesday. Although some of the biggest players, such as MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah were expected to be retained, there were several shocking exceptions, with a limit placed on four players per team.Also Read - IPL 2022: Retention Rules All You Need To Know | Six Pointers
With an INR 90 crore salary cap available at each major auction, eight franchises were eligible to retain up to 4 players with 3 Indians, 2 overseas players and 2 uncapped Indians.
Each of the eight franchises has used the Player Retention option and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Capitals (DC), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) have chosen to retain 4 players each.
Although Kohli and Dhoni are among the highest paid, they have received a cut in their earnings. Indian captain Kohli, who was retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore, was second on the list, at 15 crore. Meanwhile, Super Kings captain, MS Dhoni, who is likely to play his last season, has been retained by defending champions at 12 crore.
Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson becomes the highest paid overseas player, retained at 14 crore with youngsters Abdul Samad and Umran Malik.
Highest earning IPL players after retention:
Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) – Rs. 16 crore
Rohit Sharma (MI) – Rs. 16 crore
Rishabh Pant (DC) – Rs. 16 crore
Virat Kohli (RCB) – Rs. 15 crore
Kane Williamson (SRH) – Rs. 14 crore
Sanju Samson (RR) – Rs. 14 crore
Mayank Agarwal (PBKS) – Rs. 12 crore
Jasprit Bumrah (MI) – Rs. 12 crore
Andre Russell (KKR) – Rs. 12 crore
MS Dhoni (CSK) – Rs. 12 crore
Glenn Maxwell (RCB) – Rs. 11 crore
Jos Buttler (RR) – Rs. 10 crore