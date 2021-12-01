New Delhi: England’s world cup-winning fast bowler Jofra Archer has not been retained by Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Kumar Sangakkara, director of cricket for Rajasthan Royals, felt that uncertainty around Archer’s long-term injury was one of the factors which led the management to go against retaining him (Jofra Archer).Also Read - Jofra Archer's Rehab After Surgery to be Reviewed in Four Weeks

“We had to take a lot of factors into consideration while making this decision and would have ideally liked to have gone with four players but the uncertainty surrounding Jofra’s long-term injury forced us to retain only three.” Kumar Sangakkara said in a video released by the official handle of the franchise. Also Read - England Fast Bowler Jofra Archer to Undergo Elbow Surgery on Friday

Archer, who is currently away from cricket due to an elbow injury, will be forced to go back into the mega auction. The 26-year old pacer, who regularly clocks around 145-150 Kmph in international cricket in very little time made significant contributions for England and Rajasthan Royals.

His exceptional fielding and ability to hit a long ball is one of the reasons why he was bought in 2018. Rajasthan Royals bought Archer in the 2018 edition for 7.20 Crores. Jofra has played 35 matches till now and picked 46 wickets at an impressive economy of 7.13. His average of 21.32 will also contribute in making him a great buy at the auction.

The only thing that goes against Archer is the uncertainty around his injury that has forced him out of international cricket for a long time. He was ruled out of the IPL 2021 due to an injury to his right elbow. Another surprise exclusion is Ben Stokes. Stokes, just like his teammate Archer, was forced to stay away from cricket due to physical and mental health reasons.