  • Home
  • Sports
  • IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: BCCI set to announce dates and venues for first-half of tournament
live

IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: BCCI set to announce dates and venues for first-half of tournament

The much-awaited schedule for the upcoming IPL 2026 season is finally set to be announced by the BCCI on Wednesday evening.

Published date india.com Updated: March 11, 2026 4:33 PM IST
email india.com By Devadyuti Das email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Devadyuti Das email india.com twitter india.com
IPL 2026
The BCCI are set to announce IPL 2026 schedule on Wednesday. (Source: X)

IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement: The Board of Control for Cricket in India are set to announced the schedule for the first-half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Wednesday. The much-awaited IPL 2026 schedule is set to released at 7pm IST by host broadcasters JioHotstar.

According to media reports, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to have a surprise opponent for their opening match on March 28 – five-time winners Chennai Super Kings. This will be a departure from previous seasons as usually the opening game of the IPL 2026 season is between last season’s finalists – in this case RCB and Punjab Kings.

However, the BCCI are set to announce that Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings will be playing in the second game of the tournament on March 29 against Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans.

The BCCI are planning to announce the schedule for the first 20 matches initially while the remainder of the IPL 2026 schedule will come later as the Indian cricket board aims to avoid a clash with Assembly Elections in West Bengal, Assam and Tamil Nadu.

MS Dhoni’s CSK have started their training on March 1 at their High-Performance Centre in Navalur, with captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Dhoni among those present. Virat Kohli’s RCB held a small preparation camp at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on February 10, while 2022 champions Gujarat Titans held practice sessions twice at the Miraj International Cricket Stadium in Nathdwara.

Punjab Kings trained in Abu Dhabi in early February and are currently running a practice camp in Dharamsala, while 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad began their camp on March 1 with their domestic players.

IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement Live Updates HERE –

Live Updates

  • Mar 11, 2026 4:33 PM IST

    IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: The BCCI and IPL Governing Council will be announcing the schedule for the T20 league on the host broadcasters platform. Fans can catch the announcement of IPL 2026 schedule announcement on JioHotstar as well as Star Sports channels from 7pm IST onwards on Wednesday.

  • Mar 11, 2026 4:12 PM IST

    IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: The BCCI are set to announce the schedule for the first 20 games of the T20 league this year before the exact dates of Assembly Elections in India in states like Bengal and Assam are announced. The schedule announcement is set to begin at 7pm IST.

  • Mar 11, 2026 4:11 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of IPL 2026 schedule announcement on Wednesday evening.

About the Author

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das is a passionate sports reporter and editor with experience of over 20 years in sports media. He has covered almost every sport for print and digital media. While Cricket is his first lov ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.