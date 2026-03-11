Home

IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement Live Updates: BCCI set to announce dates and venues for first-half of tournament

The much-awaited schedule for the upcoming IPL 2026 season is finally set to be announced by the BCCI on Wednesday evening.

IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement: The Board of Control for Cricket in India are set to announced the schedule for the first-half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Wednesday. The much-awaited IPL 2026 schedule is set to released at 7pm IST by host broadcasters JioHotstar.

According to media reports, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to have a surprise opponent for their opening match on March 28 – five-time winners Chennai Super Kings. This will be a departure from previous seasons as usually the opening game of the IPL 2026 season is between last season’s finalists – in this case RCB and Punjab Kings.

However, the BCCI are set to announce that Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings will be playing in the second game of the tournament on March 29 against Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans.

The BCCI are planning to announce the schedule for the first 20 matches initially while the remainder of the IPL 2026 schedule will come later as the Indian cricket board aims to avoid a clash with Assembly Elections in West Bengal, Assam and Tamil Nadu.

MS Dhoni’s CSK have started their training on March 1 at their High-Performance Centre in Navalur, with captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Dhoni among those present. Virat Kohli’s RCB held a small preparation camp at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on February 10, while 2022 champions Gujarat Titans held practice sessions twice at the Miraj International Cricket Stadium in Nathdwara.

Punjab Kings trained in Abu Dhabi in early February and are currently running a practice camp in Dharamsala, while 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad began their camp on March 1 with their domestic players.

